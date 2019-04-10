Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been transferred out of prison in Tbilisi as he undergoes extradition back to the UK following 10 months on the run.

Pictures released by the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia on Wednesday showed a handcuffed Shepherd being led by two uniformed officers into a secure cell in the back of a van.

A statement from the service said the 31-year-old would be handed over to British police officers at Tbilisi International Airport later in the day.

He will be flown back to the UK to appear in front of a judge at the Old Bailey on Thursday before he begins his six-year prison sentence over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, from Clacton.

A jury found Shepherd guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence after he skipped bail last summer.

The web designer's trial heard that he had been drinking champagne on a first date with Ms Brown when they went for a late-night speedboat ride down the Thames in December 2015.

His 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte boat had a series of defects and was speeding when it overturned near Wandsworth Bridge, throwing Ms Brown to her death in the water.

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was plucked from the cold river.

He made his last appearance before the Old Bailey in November 2017 to deny manslaughter.

It was at the start of his trial last June that it emerged he would not attend court but he remained in regular contact with his defence team who pushed on without him.

The jury found him guilty and Judge Richard Marks QC sentenced him in absentia.

But Shepherd will be returned before the judge from 9.30am on Thursday for the execution of a bench warrant.

Then his prison sentence awaits.

Shepherd was granted permission to appeal against the conviction in December and surrendered to authorities in Tbilisi the following month.