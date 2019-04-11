MARKETS will offer rich and varied offerings to visitors to Clacton and Walton over the next two weeks.

Walton’s annual market reopens next Thursday and runs weekly throughout the year, as well as on Bank Holiday Mondays.

Shoppers can purchase fresh food and produce, as well as clothing and household goods.

A traditional market held on the town’s Millennium Square, Walton Market has a long history of serving good quality products with a friendly welcome to shoppers old and new.

At the grand opening on Thursday, there will be entertainment including Sammy B’s tribute to Amy Winehouse, Jonathon Green and a children’s entertainer.

Tendring Brass Band will perform, while an Easter egg hunt will be put on for the youngsters.

Clacton’s Continental Market can be found in the town square throughout the rest of this week and the weekend.

From 9am until 6pm, stalls selling a wide range of foods, crafts and clothes will be in place.

The market will also be open across the Easter weekend on Saturday, April 20, Sunday, April 21, and Monday, April 22.