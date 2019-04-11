SKATEBOARDERS and BMX riders are banding together in a bid to see a popular skate park renovated after leaking sewage water lead to it being shut by council.

Jamie Langley, 18, has started a petition calling for the damaged and “dangerous” ramps to be repaired at the park in Vista Road, Clacton.

The teenager and a group of supporters say the park has proved to be a fun place to socialise for many youngsters.

But complaints have been made over the condition of the ramps, broken glass scattered across the area and a floor “like a cheese grater.”.

Jamie said: “The panels are coming up on the ramps. A couple of years ago I had a friend who got caught up on one of the panels and dislocated his knee.

“It was well-used for a long time, before it got more damaged and people stopped going.

“Not long ago every day we would go round with bin bags and pick stuff up.

“There are maybe 20 of us from Clacton, Colchester and Ipswich who want to see it sorted out.

“It has been a big part of my life for six years.

“It is a nice place to go and meet new people and to practice.

“It was closed for almost two months.”

Tendring Council made the decision to close the facility after a “significant blockage” in nearby drainage pipework caused waste water to spill across the park.

It was re-opened on Tuesday after the water was cleared.

Thomas Flanagan, from Clacton, said: “It’s been a part of my life since I was 11. I’m now 25 and still skate.

“I’ve met so many great people through skating and BMXing.

“Everyone gets along with each other, we all motivate each other to try new things.

“Loads of kids used to use it but as it’s become unsafe, no-one goes there anymore.

“I’ve seen so many people hurt themselves because of how the ramps and concrete are.”

He points to the renovation of Colchester’s Leisure World skate park and the construction of a new £220,000 park in Dovercourt and would like more to be done in Clacton.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “We apologise it has taken longer than anticipated to resolve but in order to re-open we had to remove the blockage.

“The council has contracted a specialist cleaning company to ensure the park is completely safe.

“We would strongly advise any interested skate park users to contact the Clacton Leisure Centre team to discuss improvements they would like to see at their facility.

“We would be delighted to discuss the issues and see if they can be taken forward.”

The petition can be found at change.org/p/the-council-getting-clacton-a-new-skatepark.