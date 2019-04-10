A RUNNER will be lacing up her trainers to take on the London Marathon inspired by her friend’s bone marrow transplant journey.

Natalie Fisher, 32, from Colchester, will be pounding the pavements on April 28 to raise cash for the Anthony Nolan charity.

She has been inspired by her friend who has had a bone marrow transplant.

Natalie, who is an Open University student, said: “I am trying to raise as much awareness, sign ups and, of course, money for this amazing charity.

“Every day, Anthony Nolan saves the lives of people with a blood cancer or blood disorder.

“The individuals who are willing to donate their stem cells may save someone’s life or the very least prolong it.

“They also carry out cutting edge scientific research, fund specialist post-transplant nurses and support patients and their families through the transplant process and beyond.”

Natalie hopes her marathon effort will inspire people to sign up to the bone marrow donor register.

“Most people don’t realise that you can only sign up to be a donor in between the ages of 18 and 30,” she said.

“One of my friends was diagnosed a month before I turned 31 so I was still in the bracket. It costs £40 to put someone on the register that may save another person’s life.”

It will be the second time of running the marathon for Natalie who also took part in 2017.

She hopes to raise £1,000.

She said: “This time I know what to expect before, on the day and after so I am putting my all into this one.

“It will be my last charity marathon event so I’m hoping to raise my target and anything else is a bonus.”

Natalie, who works at Benfleet Forwarding Ltd in Basildon, is hosting a number of events to raise cash.

The next is an Easter coffee and cake morning at Harry’s Bar, in Thorpe Le Soken at 10am on Good Friday.

It will be followed by a quiz night at The Plough in Great Clacton on April 25.

Raffles will be held at both events with prizes donated by Butterfly Flowers, Studio 3, Ultraviolet, Oxygen, Envy Enhancements, Beautiful You, Century Clacton Cinema, Hair Lounge, Indiglo and Lala Boutique.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natalie-fisher6.