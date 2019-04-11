A THUG has been told to expect a prison sentence after volunteer police officers were kicked, headbutted and stamped on in a vicious assault.

Jack Hudson, 20, admitted his part in the attack, which took place in Colchester High Street in the early hours of the morning.

Two Special Constables were attending an incident in the road in January when the assault was launched.

One officer suffered a fractured jaw and required surgery. The other suffered a broken nose and a split lip, but was released from hospital after treatment.

Police said the pair had been kicked, headbutted and stamped on.

Hudson, of Bromley Close, Clacton, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

He admitted both charges at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday.

Hudson appeared in court with his left arm clad in a cast because of an injury sustained while playing football.

Sasha Bailey, mitigating, said: “Mr Hudson is 20 years old and you will see has no previous convictions.”I am asking for a pre-sentence report as he is someone who has acknowledged there is concern about his anger management.

“He has engaged with mental health organisations.

“I accept this crosses the custody threshold.

“This incident happened in January, he has been on bail since that time and there have been no concerns about his bail.”

She added: “He injured himself playing football and said he had to have an operation yesterday morning.

“He has a rod in there at the moment which is due to be removed in two weeks’ time.

“It would simply be easier for it to be removed while he is on bail instead of in custody.”

Hudson was released on bail under the same conditions imposed at a previous hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

He must not enter Colchester unless he has a scheduled meeting with his solicitors or another court hearing.

He is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28.

A 17-year-old boy, from Clacton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker in connection with the same incident.

He denied the charge and will face trial at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 29.

Two other people were arrested following the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm was released without charge.

A 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray answered bail last month and has been released under investigation.

They are also from Clacton.