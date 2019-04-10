IF you are planning to travel by train this Easter here is everything you need to know.

The majority of trains will be running from Colchester, Clacton and Chelmsford without being impacted by engineering work.

However Network Rail is carrying out some track and overhead line improvement work between Colchester and Harwich Town, with most of it taking place on Easter Sunday.

While this work is taking place Greater Anglia will be drafting in rail replacement bus services to ensure that you can still travel, so although journeys will take a bit longer than usual, the railway is still open and you can still reach your destination.

Additional staff will also be on hand to help passengers, direct them to the buses and provide information and assistance to make the process as smooth as possible.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s Commercial and Customer Services Director, said: “Most of our network is free from engineering work this Easter, meaning people can enjoy trips to the capital or coast, or any of the other excellent destinations which we serve.

“Network Rail will be carrying out some engineering work and we would advise passengers to check before they travel.”

People can save money with a railcard, and groups of three or more can save with Groupsave. Children travel for just £2 with any adult and great-value fares start from as low as £6.

For timetables and the cheapest fares, book online at www.greateranglia.co.uk

Good Friday, April 19

A Saturday service will operate on the mainline between London Liverpool Street and Colchester and branch lines.

Network Rail will be replacing the overhead lines between Shenfield and Southend Victoria. Buses will replace trains between Shenfield and Southend Victoria, and between Wickford and Southminster all day. A Saturday service will operate on the mainline between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

Saturday April 20

On Saturday due to Overhead Line Renewals between Shenfield and Southend Victoria, buses will replace trains between Shenfield and Southend Victoria, and between Wickford and Southminster all day.

From 11.45pm on Saturday night, Network Rail will be upgrading the overhead lines and the track. Buses will replace trains between Colchester and Clacton-on-Sea/Walton-on-the-Naze.

Easter Sunday, April 21

Buses will replace trains between Colchester and Norwich, and Colchester and Harwich Town all day while Network Rail engineers renew the overhead lines.

Buses will run between Shenfield and Southend Victoria, and between Wickford and Southminster all day while Network Rail renew overhead lines between Shenfield and Southend Victoria.

Easter Monday, April 22

A Saturday service will operate on the Mainline between London Liverpool Street and Colchester/Ipswich/Norwich and branch lines.

Network Rail will be replacing the overhead lines between Shenfield and Southend Victoria. Buses will replace trains between Shenfield and Southend Victoria, and between Wickford and Southminster all day.

A Saturday service will operate on the mainline between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.