A TEENAGE cyclist has been left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Clacton.

The 18-year-old man was riding along Coppins Road when he was in collision with a van.

He suffered serious back and internal injuries during the incident, which happened at about 11am on Friday, April 5.

Police are now trying to trace his bike, which went missing following the collision.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a collision that left a cyclist seriously injured.

“The 18-year-old man was riding a grey Carrera mountain bike along Coppins Road when he was in collision with a small white van.

“The driver failed to stop. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries including a fractured spin and internal injuries.

“When family members tried to find his bike following the collision, it was missing.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bike is asked to contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101.