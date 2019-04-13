Here’s the second part of our events to keep young people amused this Easter Holiday

1. Bottle Feeding the Lambs, Layer Marney Tower.

Until April 18. 11am to 4pm, various days. 01206 330784.

It’s an annual treat which is as exciting, for some, as climbing the largest Tudor Gatehouse in the country. Bottle feeding the spring lambs is for families both young and old. The lambs are always adorable, if rather greedy. Feeding times are at 12.30pm and 4pm.

2. Meet Flame The Dragon, Colchester Castle, Castle Park.

April 14. Appearances at 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm and 2.15pm. 01206 282941.

Calling all brave adventurers, a dragon has been spotted at Colchester Castle, but are you brave enough to come and meet them?

Discover more about mythical beasts by following the Castle trail and design your own creature in the craft area. And if that wasn’t enough, take part in the Dragon egg hunt and help decorate the Castle Dragon mural.

3. Days Out with Thomas, East Anglian Railway Museum, Chappel.

April 19 to 22, 10am to 4.30pm. 01206 242524.

Join everyone’s favourite steam engine, along with the Fat Controller and plenty of Thomas’ friends, including Rusty and Dusty, Sodor’s Station Sweepers, Daisy, Percy and Toad for another fun day out at Chappel station

4. Brightworth’s Presents: Founding Fairies and Troublesome Trolls, Hedingham Castle, Castle Hedingham.

April 19. 10.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 4pm. 01787 460261.

Do you have a budding young Fairy or Troll or a Witch or Wizard? Then this day is for you. Take part in special activities - from troll anatomy to crafting fairy houses. There’s also a magical crystal hunt within the grounds of the castle. Just beware of the Sleeping Ogre.

5. Strange Science, Abberton Reservoir Visitor Centre, Church Road, Layer-de-la Haye.

April 16, 10am to 2pm. 01206 738172.

Explore the Essex Wildlife Trust reserve and then carry out experiments and surveys to discover and enjoy some strange science and wildlife.

READ MORE: Five things to do in Essex this Easter holiday