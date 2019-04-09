A FORMER volunteer carer who won his battle for freedom after he was accused of war crimes is under investigation once again.

Celestin Ugirashebuja, 66, from Walton, is one of five men living in the UK alleged to have committed genocide in his native Rwanda more than 20 years ago.

The pensioner was working as a local government official when 800,000 members of the Tutsi ethnic group were killed in 1994.

The slaughter sparked a long-running legal battle, which seemingly reached its conclusion in 2016 when a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court refused extradition.

Ugirashebuja first moved to England in 1996 with the help of Frinton residents who had been volunteering in Rwanda and became a pillar of the community.

He worked as a volunteer carer at the former Anna Victoria nursing home and attends St Mary’s Parish Church.

But Scotland Yard has confirmed detectives are investigating Ugirashebuja and four other Rwandans living in the UK amid allegations relating to the genocide.

A Met Police spokeswoman said the force’s war crimes unit received a referral from Rwandan authorities in January last year.

She said: “Relevant documentation to this was assessed by the war crimes unit and officers were also deployed to Rwanda as part of our initial work to scope the allegations.

“As a result, we have subsequently commenced an investigation which will initially involve a review of all the documentation transferred from Rwanda.

“Given the complexities involved, this is expected to be a protracted and lengthy process. Inquiries continue.”

An anonymous Frinton benefactor put up £25,000 in bail to make sure Ugirashebuja was not jailed following his arrest in 2013.

Speaking following the court victory in 2016, the benefactor said: “It has taken its toll and ruined parts of his life when he has always been totally innocent.”

The other suspects are Celestin Mutabaruka, 63, from Kent, Vincent Brown, also known as Vincent Bajinya, 59, from Islington, north London, Charles Munyaneza, 61, from Bedford, and Emmanuel Nteziryayo, from Manchester.