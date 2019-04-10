THE magic of the FA Cup has struck again after a father and his two sons completed their dream of attending a match at Wembley.

Dan Humphries, 37, and his sons Liam, eight, and George, six, were all in attendance at Sunday’s thrilling FA Cup game between Wolves and Watford.

The trio, who all live in Godmans Lane, Marks Tey, have attended matches in every single round of this year’s competition, having started their pilgrimage last year when they were at Brantham Athletics’ second round exit to Eastbourne Borough.

Their dream of attending a match at Wembley looked to be one step too far but Emirates, the official sponsor of the FA cup, stepped in after seeing their appeal and offered Mr Humphries five tickets for Sunday’s game.

He said: “It’s been an incredible journey but going down to Wembley was simply on another level. I’ve been to the stadium before for a concert but this was nothing like that. Heading up the steps outside was just amazing. It blew me and the boys away.

“The atmosphere was electric. We were sat with the Watford fans and the whole place erupted when they scored the penalty in the 94th minute.

“I can’t thank Emirates enough for giving us the tickets for the game.

I just sent them a hopeful email but they got back and were brilliant.”

Mr Humphries and his sons Liam and George, who attend St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Lexden, were inspired to begin their quest of attending a match in each round of the FA cup after having their photograph taken next to the famous trophy.

Their 1,200 mile trip has so far seen them visit everywhere from The Hive in Barnet to the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Now with just the final to go, Mr Humphries says he will do all he can to complete the journey and secure tickets for May’s final between Manchester City and Watford.

He added: “It's certainly going to be a challenge to get there. I'm going to give it all I've got but even if we don't make it, we can say that we have been to Wembley to watch an FA Cup match which in itself is just incredible."

If you can help Dan and his sons with tickets for the FA Cup final, please contact Dan on Twitter by messaging @ColchesterDan.