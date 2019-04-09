AN armed forces band will help get a charity garden show off to a spectacular start.

The Band of the Parachute Regiment will Beat Retreat at the gala preview evening of the Little Bentley Hall Waterways and Garden Show.

The event, back after a five-year break, takes place on the first weekend of June.

Little Bentley Hall Gardens is said to be one of the finest private gardens in East Anglia and home to the Palmer-Tomkinsons.

The show will raise money for a number of charities and raised £85,000 when it was last held in 2013.

The award-winning military band is just one of the attractions at the prestigious event.

The gardens include a lake and ancient stew ponds which have been extensively planted with water loving plants.

Event organiser Nigel Dyson said: “We have organised this event on several occasions before but this should be the most spectacular yet.

“The gardens are looking stunning, the most beautiful I have seen them and we have a host of entertainment and attractions across all three days of the show.

“It’s an excellent event and we’re delighted to have the support of such an instantly recognisable band as that of the Parachute Regiment.”

The gala preview evening takes place on Friday, May 31, from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets are available now for a suggested minimum donation of £20 each.

Previous evening events have attracted around 800 people.

Guests will be treated to an evening of wine, gin fizz and canapés.

Tickets must be obtained in advance by contacting nigel@garden-shows.com.

A host of trade stands, an art show and silent auction will be open alongside the stunning gardens.

The event is open on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, from 10am to 5pm.

Money raised by the garden show this year will be shared equally between the Rotary Club, Wix Young Farmers, The ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Canine Partners, Clacton Lions and the local churches including St Mary’s church Little Bentley.

More details and advance tickets for the main show are available at www.littlebentey.net.