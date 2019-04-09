North Essex Garden Communities' managing director Richard Bayley comes with a strong CV.

He invented Help to Buy in the wake of the housing market crash and is credited with kickstarting a garden town project in Basingstoke which had stalled for 17 years.

But he has got a fight on his hands to turn plans for three garden communities in Colchester, Tendring and Braintree - with a total of 43,000 homes - into reality.

He says the "economies of scale" in planning three new towns will make the huge amount of infrastructure needed cheaper and encourage developers to make housing more affordable.

Mr Bayley dismissed the Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex's call for smaller "metro towns" and the introduction of a Community Infrastructure Levy, saying it has not worked elsewhere.

The podcast is also available on Buzzsprout and iTunes.