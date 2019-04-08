A HORRIFIED mother says she was left on the verge of tears after she was allegedly told not to breastfeed her baby in a cafe.

Prairie Zephania, 23, entered Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli, in Clacton High Street, with her mother-in-law and three-month-old daughter Dekota.

The trio were seated at the back of the cafe and before long Dekota awoke for a feed.

After breastfeeding her, Prairie says a member of staff approached her and asked her not to feed her baby inside the cafe.

“My daughter came up for a feed earlier than expected, I knew this because she let out a little whinge to me and nuzzled her face into my chest like she normally would,” she said.

“So while I was facing the back of the café, with no-one else around us, I quickly fed her.

“After I finished I passed her to my mother-in-law so I could drink my drink.

“The chef walked up to me, bent down a little and said ‘Next time you come in, you no feed baby, OK’ before walking away.”

Prairie, who works as a barmaid, said the incident left her feeling embarrassed and ashamed.

“I felt almost like I could have cried,” she said.

“It made me so angry that someone could do this. It’s actually illegal to tell a breastfeeding mother she can’t feed her baby in a public place.”

The cafe’s manager Michele, who has run Caffe Dominic for ten years, said: “It is a hugely unfortunate situation.

“I am, of course, sorry if she is upset, we were not trying to upset her.

“When the lady concerned came in, we made room for them at the back of the café.

“Our café does say on the window there is unsuitable access for both prams and highchairs, so the back of the café was the only place they could really go due to the space.

“Unfortunately the baby was crying loudly and making some of our customers uncomfortable.

“I take some of the blame on my shoulders as I don’t know exactly what was said to her. I do not have any issue with children or breastfeeding. We support charities helping children suffering abuse and often hold fundraising events as we are very much part of the community here.

“This has been soul destroying as this is my business and we work so hard for it.”