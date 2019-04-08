NOMINATIONS are now open for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex (PFCC) Community Safety Awards.

If you know someone in your community who goes the extra mile to support vulnerable people, prevent crime and make their communities safer?

The winners will be recognised at the PFCC annual conference and receive £500 to go towards their work in the community.

Two runners up or highly commended winners will receive £300.

There will also be a chance to vote for the winner of a people’s choice category from a shortlist of entrants selected by the judging panel. The People’s Choice winner will receive £100.

This event takes place on Friday, June 7 at Colchester United Football Stadium.

This year we have a new category for young people open to anybody aged up to and including 24-years-old.

The winner of this award will receive £300 to towards their work in the community.

To win an award, you have to demonstrate that the nominee is an exceptional person or group that have gone above and beyond to keep their community safe.

They also have to have delivered a project or scheme that has improved the safety of those around them.

Nominees can be volunteers or those who work in a professional capacity, delivering a service to the public to keep people safe, prevent crime and protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Pippa Brent-Isherwood, chief executive of the office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “Each and every day people across Essex go out of their way to make a positive contribution to their communities, whether that is through supporting vulnerable people, helping to prevent crime or making our communities safer.

"These awards recognise those unsung heroes. If you know somebody who really does make a difference please do nominate them and help get their great work in the spotlight.”

Full details of how to nominate are on the Essex PFCC website:

www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/community-safety-hero-awards-2019

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Sunday, May 12.

Previous winners of the award have included, Crimewatch Wickford group – an online community that brings people together and makes a real difference to crime prevention in the local area.

Steve Wood, Criminal Justice and Welfare Manager of Open Road in Colchester.

Yvonne Weinling, a volunteer for the Clacton Appropriate Adults Service, who offers support, advice and care for young people and vulnerable adults during their time in custody.