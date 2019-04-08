TO some it may seem like a junk yard.

To others, it is Aladdin’s cave of treasures.

At the age of 50, Karl Dixon enjoys an enormously busy work life.

For six days a week, across many hours, Karl bustles hastily around his salvage yard, surrounded by a bizarre mix of forgotten scrap and hidden goodies.

Among the scattered jumble sit old fairground rides, Victorian ornaments and classic car parts.

Karl has operated A and D Reclaim, in Sladburys Lane, Clacton for ten years, but it was never his intention to run a salvage yard.

The business took off quite by accident – a result of Karl taking on unwanted items during his time owning a building company.

He started to find a market for the eclectic mix of items scattered throughout the site.

This market is far wider than you would think.

Customers come from across the world to purchase oddly specific items.

Karl has sold a full staircase and 20 windows to a buyer from Africa.

A customer got in touch all the way from France and purchased a second hand security safe.

The job has even involved close brushes with the law.

“Two years ago I had a phone call off Colchester police asking me to come to see them,” he said.

“I was advertising a patio set and they suspected it had been stolen.

“I asked them what was going on and they said they had CCTV of my van driving down a road in Brightlingsea with a patio on the back.

“We have records of the customers names and where we picked up the items from.

“They hadn’t even realised I owned a salvage yard and after 15 minutes apologised.”

The business proves the old adage that one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

Although trade often struggles, Karl has managed to cash in on the current trend of ‘upcycling’ discarded materials.

The yard recently used two oak barrels and carved a table-top to create a stylish table for a recently-opened wine bar in Frinton.

Karl said: “It has been really interesting to watch the change in people’s attitudes over the years.

“We have a minimum of five good companies who are really green now, recycling by giving us a ring first to see if they can offload anything before skipping it.

“These include landscaping firms and building companies.

“Three or four years into this the Environment Agency told us we are saving the local authority around £30,000 a year in landfill costs.

“From doors to benches, we can clean them back up and repair them.

“We had some old timbers from a hotel in Ipswich - we made a bar out of them.

“The biggest problem we have is trying to let people know we are here.

“It has been our most difficult year this year.”

Last Christmas, as part of a bid to boost trade, Kaz Strange of A and D Reclaim created a frame-for-frame remake of John Lewis’ Christmas advert starring Elton John.

Karl donned a wig and sunglasses for a starring role in the video, with thousands enjoying the tongue-in-cheek tribute.

“I think I am driven purely by a will not to see this fail,” he said.

“It has been hard work.

“I could take you round here and show you stuff you wouldn’t even believe.

“We are offered all kinds of things.

“People come here and say it’s like Aladdin’s cave.

“Last year we were offered a tank engine. It was just sat in a barn.”