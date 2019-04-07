CLACTON’s first British Gymnastics centre has opened after more than £30,000 of investment.

Performers Gymnastics Academy has grown in popularity as staff run classes from different venues across the town.

Now they have their own base to call home, in Stephenson Road, Clacton.

Previously an empty shell, the refurbished building has been kitted out with world-class equipment.

Founder Kay Still hopes to encourage more children to take up gymnastics.

“The unit was a wreck when we first went in and had to be completely gutted.

“We then brought in Olympic-standard equipment.

“All in all we have spent between £30,000 and £40,000 of our own money on it.

“It is great that from our success we have managed to put some investment back into the community.

“This is exactly what we wanted to do.

“We already have more than 300 members starting with us over the next couple of weeks, but we want to expand that.”

Performers Gymnastics Academy will be running parent and toddler and pre-school classes, freestyle gym classes, development and competition squads.

Call 07449 826139 for more information.