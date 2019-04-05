A SCIENCE event exploding with workshops and activities from the likes of the Bradwell B project and EDF Energy attracted hundreds of aspiring scientists to the Essex University.

More than 900 pupils from across 30 different Essex schools attended the fifth Big Bang fair, which was held at 2018’s University of the Year and organised in partnership with Engineering UK.

The experimental fair, which also saw organisations such as the Royal Navy, Colchester Zoo and the National Space Academy take part, showcased the wide range of opportunities offered in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects to engaged Year 9 geniuses of the future.

Students took blood from a model rat, playfully conversed with the University’s Pepper robot, solved tricky maths puzzles, witnessed the wonders of 3D printing and took an immersive tour of the solar system.

Kate Stinton, Head of Communications for the Bradwell B project, whose workshops and exhibitions explored nuclear power with the young science enthusiasts, said:

“What a great event, with so many students genuinely excited to learn about nuclear power stations and how electricity is made.

‘‘There was often surprise on hearing that a project like Bradwell B was on their doorsteps – I look forward to meeting some of these students in the future when perhaps they will be working on building or operating the power station itself.”