A police officer will face a misconduct meeting after an investigation was launched into the death of a man in custody.

Essex Police agreed that the officer responsible for searching Raymond Knight by the side of the road may have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of the search and detention of Mr Knight.

A misconduct meeting is to be held in due course.

Mr Knight, 55, of Western Avenue, West Thurrock, died of cocaine toxicity after falling ill at Grays Police Station on 19 November 2017.

With the inquest complete, the independent office for police conduct is publishing the conclusions of its investigation, which ended in August 2018.

During the IOPC investigation it was established that Mr Knight was pulled over by an Essex Police officer in South Ockendon just before 8pm on 19 November on suspicion he may be involved in drug supply.

A second officer was called to assist and Mr Knight and his vehicle were searched by the side of the road.

Mr Knight was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A third officer was called to attend and assist with transporting him into custody.

There was no CCTV footage or body worn video footage of the search recorded.

Mr Knight was taken to Grays custody suite.

The investigation gathered evidence to suggest he complained of feeling unwell on the way, but the two officers with him stated he showed no outward signs of distress.

CCTV from the custody suite shows Mr Knight walking to a holding cell unaided.

A short while later he began to display signs of feeling unwell and the custody sergeant called for a medical professional to see him.

A statement taken from the medical professional described Mr Knight as being extremely agitated.

Mr Knight’s condition deteriorated further and evidence suggested he began to have a seizure.

The medical professional and officers carried out first aid and an ambulance was called.

A tin containing what was later confirmed to be cocaine was found on the floor near Mr Knight at this time.

Paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital at about 10pm but was declared dead at 10.45pm.

A further search of Mr Knight’s clothing uncovered clear plastic bags, and a piece of ripped plastic, upon which residue of cocaine was located.

A search of the police vehicle used to transport Mr Knight to custody also found a ripped piece of plastic which had Mr Knight’s DNA on it and contained traces of cocaine.

On 20 November another clear plastic bag which contained Benzocaine, which is sometimes used as a cutting drug to mix with other drugs, was found in the holding cell.

A post mortem concluded Mr Knight died from cocaine toxicity.