A FAMILY left without answers after a much-loved father and brother vanished have issued a heartfelt plea two years on from the disappearance.

Diana Mays, twin sister of missing Nigel Kedar, says she has become accustomed to talking to the media out of desperation and fear for his wellbeing.

CCTV footage captured outside a shop in Long Stratton, Norfolk, show the last known images of her brother at around 6.30am on April 4, 2017.

After withdrawing £100 from a cashpoint he walked south along the A140, with further sightings in Pulham Market and Dickelburgh at around 9.30am.

Nigel, from Clacton, worked as a builder, is a keen fisherman and has a teenage son.

Mr Kedar, who owns his business with a friend, called to say he would not be at work.

Mrs Mays, 54, said: “It’s one of those things that never leaves your mind. I see him everywhere.

“I saw a workman the other day who looked just like him, I had to park up and go and have another look. It doesn’t stop, it never goes away. You go through every scenario.

“It is our parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. He went missing on their anniversary. It’s like a double edged sword for us.

“I cannot imagine him not being alive. As soon as you start to think he’s not you may as well just give up.”

Mrs Mays, from Colchester, has issued a fresh picture of Nigel in the hopes it will spark a new sighting of her brother.

She also holds out hope her brother will contact the Missing People organisation if he feels unable to reach out to his family directly.

On April 2, the dad-of-one drove to Norwich for drinks with a friend and stayed overnight.

Police seized his car, which had deflated tyres, because a friend wanted to prevent him from driving home inebriated.

“I thought I would share a picture of him fishing as it is one of the things I know he loves,” said Mrs Mays.

“I remember he once he took me with him and told me off for talking. He used to go carp fishing in France and once even caught a catfish.

“As much as it is hard to talk about it so often, you do it because something could happen. He could see it or someone who has seen him could see it.

“It was completely out of character, I don’t understand any of it.”

Norfolk Police closed the case in 2018 due to a lack of leads.

A spokesman said: “All relevant lines of inquiry have been exhausted which unfortunately have provided no leads in the whereabouts of Nigel.

“While there are no active lines of inquiry, clearly any new information which came to light would be reviewed and acted on accordingly.”

Nigel is white, 5ft 11in tall, of large build and has short hair.

Anyone with information relating to his disappearance can call Norfolk Police on 999. Nigel can contact the Missing People organisation by calling or texting 116000.