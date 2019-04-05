A GROUP will be established to look at drug gangs and knife crime in Essex.

Essex County Council’s people and families policy and scrutiny committee is exploring the issues in the county.

Earlier this year it was revealed the number of young people involved in county lines dealing, where organised gangs exploit children to deal drugs, has increased over the past two years.

County Hall agreed to put £500,000 towards a partnership to help young people.

Greg Myddelton, assistant director for commissioning at the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s office, will attend a meeting of the committee to speak about the issue.

Councillors will be asked to approve plans to create a dedicated group to continue to review the work around drugs and knife crime.

A report said: “The advantage of continuing the review is the group will be flexible enough to deep dive into issues in a timely manner and members will be able to build up a degree of subject matter knowledge.”