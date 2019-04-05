Colchester United and Ipswich Town still have half a dozen or so games left this season but fans' attention is already turning to the next campaign.

Will Alan Judge stay at the Blues in League One? Can the U's hold on the Sammie Szmodics, or at least get a transfer fee for him? What positions do Paul Lambert (if he's still at Portman Road!) and John McGreal need to strenghten?

Gazette sports reporters Matt Plummer and Jon Waldron discuss the clubs' futures in the latest Colchester Chat podcast.

During the 30-minute discussion, Jon and Matt also talk about: