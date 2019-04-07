A DEFIANT cancer survivor has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity helping those with life-limiting illnesses ahead of a sponsored walk.

Melanie Hunt, 42, of River Mead, Braintree, has so far accumulated £400 in donations for Farleigh Hospice – doubling her initial £200 target.

Melanie, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 but inspirationally beat it five years later, will complete the 11-mile Heybridge-to-Chelmsford trek with work colleagues Jaime Scales, Sarah-Jane Olivier, Carol Wayne and Kirsty Louise Ratliff.

In preparation for the May 19 walk, the inspirational Co-Op employee and her group of friends have been embarking on evening strolls and have promised to shave their hair off to raise further awareness of the ‘‘amazing support’’ provided by the hospice.

Speaking about the reasoning behind the fundraiser, Melanie said: ‘‘I am doing it for Farleigh Hospice because I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, had a double mastectomy and six months chemotherapy where I lost all my hair. Thankfully I've made a full recovery and can now do this for people who are not so lucky.’’

The Braintree-based mum-of-five has also previously raised more than £1400 for Macmillan Cancer Support after holding a strawberry tea party in 2010 and an event in 2015, which she organised alongside her daughter to celebrate being cancer-free.