KIND-HEARTED church volunteers clubbed together to give their minister’s garden a much-needed makeover.

Around 15 volunteers with Frinton Free Church gave up their time on Saturday to make some improvements.

Dave Foster, chairman of Frinton in Bloom, said: “These are church volunteers who paid a visit to the minister’s house, decided to get together and give it a makeover.

“People with the free church have given up their time.

“It is a shining example of what community pride is all about.”