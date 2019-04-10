A THEATRE is introducing changes to its seating arrangements.

Clacton’s Princes Theatre will be aiming to improve accessibility for disabled audience members after a consultation with theatre-goers.

Changes to the layout in the stalls will allow more room for wheelchair users, and a greater number of aisle seats which are more suitable for those with reduced mobility.

It will be implemented in a phased approach as shows already on the programme have sold tickets under the old layout.

Mike Carran, head of leisure at Tendring Council said: “This is a positive change for the theatre, and I am grateful to everyone who took part in our consultation to shape how we improved access. For those with reduced mobility, it will make coming to the Princes Theatre a much more enjoyable experience.”