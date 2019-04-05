THOUSANDS of trees will be planted to provide a breath of fresh air and a splash of green in Clacton.

An area of woodland will be created on a section of the Rush Green Recreation Ground as part of a project partnering Tendring Council with environmental charity Trees for Cities.

A total of 5,000 trees will be planted, serving as a revived open space in which residents can roam and relax.

The area had previously been used for sports pitches, but the council say it is no longer suitable for this use due to the uneven nature of the ground.

Species set to be introduced include English oak, hornbeam, field maple, silver birch, hawthorn and wild cherry.

The first trees will be planted this week with the rest of the job carried out this autumn by volunteer and community groups.

Ian Taylor, the council’s head of public realm, said: “Planting will increase the amount of tree canopy cover in Clacton improving biodiversity and the area’s resilience to climate change.

“It will also bring new life to a part of the recreation ground which can no longer be used for sport and give nature a helping hand.

“We have already invested in the Rush Green Recreation Ground by refurbishing the changing rooms inside and out, and are looking to improve the site entrance and car park, the quality of at least one of the football pitches and to work with the football club on improving the edge of the ground.

“I would like to thank Trees for Cities for partnering with us on this project including providing the funding for it.”

Rory Field, corporate partnerships director at Trees for Cities, said: “Trees make us healthier and happier and this woodland will bring massive benefits to the biodiversity, community as well as sequestering greenhouse gasses, which will benefit us all.

“The species being planted have been chosen for qualities such as resilience and longevity.”

If you would like to be involved in the autumn tree planting email openspaceenquiries@tendringdc.gov.uk.