TERRIFIED children were attacked by an abusive man who grabbed a nine-year-old boy by the arm and hair.

Mum Katie Gifford, from Clacton, called the police when her son and daughter, aged nine and ten, were escorted home by a shocked witness.

Her children had been walking along Coppins Road, Clacton, at around 7pm last Wednesday.

Ms Gifford said: "My little ones were just around the corner from the sweet shop where they were going to spend their pocket money.

"This guy reversed onto the kerb. He thought someone hit his van.

"He grabbed my little boy and tried to get him in the car - my little girl managed to get away.

"He pulled him by the hair.

"My little boy has a red mark where they grabbed his arm.

"He tried to scramble away, but this man managed to pick him up off the floor."

Essex Police are investigating the incident and appealing for information to find the attacker.

He is described as a man aged in his 50s, driving a navy blue van.

Ms Gifford added: "I know a lot of children and teenagers are often in this area so I wanted to warn others.

"They were terrified."

A police spokesman said: "A vehicle pulled up alongside them before the driver, a man in his 50s, began verbally abusing the children.

"It is believed that he then exited the vehicle and grabbed the children, causing reddening to the arms of two of them, before a member of the public intervened.

"We attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, but the man had left the scene."

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101.