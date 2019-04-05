HUNDREDS of mods mounted their scooters and Vespas to make the journey from Chelmsford to Clacton in support of a cancer charity.

On Sunday the annual scooter ride-out in aid of the Bobby Moore Cancer Trust saw bikers meet from across East Anglia.

Starting at Chelmsford, the bikers gathered more support at Colchester United's JobServe Community Stadium, before heading down the A133 to Clacton seafront.

Del Ansell, area representative for the Vespa Club of Britain, confirmed around £300 was raised through the ride.

He said: "It was another fantastic ride. "The furtherest travelled trophy went to a rider who travelled 135 miles from Ashford in Kent.

"There were around 200 riders this year.

"Next year we won't clash with Mother's Day, as this may have had an impact."