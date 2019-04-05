PETROLHEADS banded together to build their own rally car to raise vital funds for cancer research.

Steve Nippress is a keen supporter of Clacton’s Relay for Life, which last year was the largest fundraiser of its kind in England and Wales.

Last year more than £150,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK as survivors and supporters walked around a track in Little Clacton across 24 hours.

Steve, whose wife Louise beat breast cancer, met former rally driver Rik Coleman at the event.

Rik found himself so caught up in the spirit of the day, he told his new friend he planned to build a rally car for supporters to sponsor ahead of the next relay.

“There is a long way between saying it and doing it,” said Steve.

“But we took a Fiesta 2 litre ST and took every nut and bolt off it.

“The relay has three colours, there’s a light blue and pink, but even more striking is the purple, which is afforded to cancer survivors.

“The car incorporates all three colours.

“It is so important to show people fighting this terrible disease that there is hope.

“We have all lost people, I lost my father-in-law very quickly to brain cancer two days before Christmas.”

Each member of the team, including Steve, Rik, co-driver Bob Best, Jay Gooding and Gus Coleman have felt cancer’s cruel touch in one way or another.

The group hope people will sponsor the car, which has been entered into the Corbeau Seats Rally, in Tendring, on Sunday, April 28.

Darren Couchman, local fundraising manager for north Essex, said Clacton’s Relay for Life has raised a remarkable £755,000 to date.

He said: “This is an amazing way to come up with something novel, something unique to attract a lot of attention.

“As far as I am aware, this is the only team to have built a rally car.

“Clacton may not be an affluent town, but it has a real community feel.”

Last year more than 100 cancer survivors joined hundreds of walkers in completing the relay.

This year’s event will take place at noon on Saturday, July 13, at Plough Corner Playing Fields, in Harwich Road, Little Clacton.

To sponsor the team, email steve.nippress@btinternet.com.