THE list of candidates standing for election to Tendring Council, town and parish councils has been revealed.

All of the new wards in Tendring are being contested, with a total of 163 candidates vying for 48 seats come polling day on Thursday, May 2.

In addition to the district council elections, the five wards for Harwich Town Council, five wards of Frinton and Walton Town Council, the Point Clear ward of St Osyth Parish Council are being contested, along with Wrabness Parish Council.

The remaining parish and town council elections will not be contested, with fewer candidates than seats available.

The candidates are therefore elected without the need for a poll.

A full list of those standing for each district ward, and town and parish councils, can be found online at tendringdc.gov.uk/elections.

Residents only have a few days left to register to be egible to vote on May 2.

Voters must be registered by Friday, April 12, to be eligible to vote in local elections.

To sign up, visit tendringdc.gov.uk/elections, call 01255 686575, or visit Clacton Town Hall between 10am and 4pm on weekdays.

EU citizens are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections regardless of what happens with Brexit in Parliament in the coming weeks.

If voters want a postal ballot then they must apply by Monday, April 15.

The deadline for a proxy vote – where someone can vote on your behalf, available in some circumstances – is Wednesday, April 24.

Ian Davidson, returning officer, said: "As Tendring District Council goes from the current 60 councillors down to 48 this is your chance to shape the council for the next four years.

“If you’re not registered to vote, then you cannot have your say at the ballot box.”

Lawford, Manningtree & Mistley: Simon Banks (Lib Dem), Terry Barrett (Lib Dem), Patricia Chandler (Lab), Alan Coley (Con), Duncan Gordan (Green), Carlo Guglielmi (Con), Val Guglielmi (Con), Graham Pettit (Lib Dem), Holly Turner (Lab) Margaret Woods (Lab).

Little Clacton: Jeff Bray (Con), Jordan Silver (Lib Dem)

Pier: Paul Barker (Lib Dem), William Hones (Ind), Paul Honeywood (Con), Steven Kelly (Green), Susan Morley-Souter (Lab).

St Bartholomew’s: Mark Cossens (Con), Sheila Hammond (Lab), KT King (Holland and Eastcliff Matters) Samuel Leonard (Con), Sally McAteer (Green), Colin Winfield King (Holland and Eastcliff Matters).

St James: Maurice Alexander (Con), Sean Duffy (Lib Dem), Chris Griffiths (Con).

St John’s: Anne Alexander (Con), David Bolton (Lab), Rosemary Dodds (Green), Richard Everett (Con), John Hones (Ukip), Norman Jacobs (Lab), Colin Madge (Ukip), Kane Silver (Lib Dem), Gemma Stephenson (Ind), Mark Stephenson (Ind).

St Osyth: Anita Bailey (Con), Tracey Osben (Lab), Mick Skeels (Con), Michael Talbot (Ind), John White (Ind).