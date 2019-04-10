CARE home staff hope to reunite former residents with their families and past colleagues for a milestone anniversary celebration.

The team at Care UK’s Little Holland Hall, in Frinton Road, are planning a reunion party for the home’s 30th birthday.

Staff are searching for people who have a special connection to the home.

Care UK now operates more than 100 homes across the country, but Little Holland Hall was the first.

Opened in May 1989, it is still home to residents who first moved in more than 15 years ago.

At an anniversary event on May 11, the home will welcome historian Roger Kennell, who will present photographs and stories about the area.

The celebration is open to all, with live entertainment provided throughout the day.

Visitors with close links to the home are invited to prepare a speech or story to share. Call 03300 572255 for details.