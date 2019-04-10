A NEW production company has been chosen to stage the Christmas pantomime at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

Anton Benson Productions is a familiar face to the Tendring Council-run theatre, having produced the Easter pantomime for many years – including the upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast on Sunday, April 14.

The company has now been chosen to stage the next three Christmas pantos after eight different production teams auditioned for the contract.

This year’s Christmas pantomime will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Once again local children will have the opportunity to audition for parts within the production.

Mike Carran, head of leisure at Tendring Council, said the Christmas pantomime had become a tradition for many families in the district.

“We know what a tremendous responsibility we have to ensure the best possible production is staged each year,” he said.

“We are very excited about the prospect of working with a new company and seeing their custom made scenery, costumes and special effects.”