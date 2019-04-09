CHOIRS joined their voices and dancers tapped their feet when an open day celebrated all that Walton’s Columbine Centre has to offer.

Organisers of the event, held on Saturday, aimed to show how the centre can be hired out by almost any class or group.

Visitors enjoyed entertainment from Smooth Grooves dance school, Walton’s Feel Good Choir, singer Lisa Strong and Creative Amateur Stage Theatre.

There was also the chance to get hands on with a Jazzercise class and tennis lessons.

A spokesman said: “Lots of visitors enjoyed the entertainment. It was really a chance to showcase this facility.

“It is really underused and we want groups to use the space we have here things like classes and lessons.”

Tendring Brass Band will host Bands Across the Sea at the centre on June 2. There will be auditions for Tendring’s Got Talent on July 20 and 27.