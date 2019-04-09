A BLIND former paratrooper proudly marched down a busy High Street alongside his brothers in arms to raise awareness of the isolation faced by his fellow veterans.

Supported by six serving soldiers from 16 Medical Regiment, the team of 12 blind ex-service personnel were cheered on by members of the public as they tackled the walk.

The precession was led by Walton resident Liam Harold, an 80-year-old former paratrooper who donned his maroon beret before tackling the challenge.

The 12 veterans took on the challenge for charity Blind Veterans UK, walking the length of Colchester High Street.

They walked hand to shoulder in tribute to the method used during the First World War to evacuate those blinded during combat.