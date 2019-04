PUBLIC meetings to discuss Colchester and Tendring healthcare will take place this month.

The first will be held on Wednesday at Weeley Village Hall in Clacton Road.

The second will be at the Stillwaters Centre, House Heath Business Park in Whitehall Road, Colchester, on Wednesday, April 24.

Both meetings will take place from 2pm to 4pm and are hosted by the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.