MCDONALD’S staff rolled up their sleeves to carry out a litter pick in a nearby village.

The team at Weeley’s McDonald’s stepped up to the fast food giant’s Love Where You Live campaign.

On Tuesday, ten staff and managers completed a litter pick in Little Bentley.

More than 15 bags of litter were collected.

Craig Newnes, franchisee and organiser of the event, said the area benefited from the group’s efforts.

He said: “This route is used regularly as a cut through and was in need of a litter clean-up.

“I’m so proud of all of my team who work hard to improve the local area.”