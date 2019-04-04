A boa constrictor dumped outside a reptile shop has been rescued by the RSPCA.

The large snake, measuring around five feet long was found dumped outside a reptile shop in Leigh last Thursday, and staff called the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Joe White said: “The condition of this poor boa constrictor concerned me, as it was very lethargic, and had what appeared to be a burn on its skin.

"In addition, the animal had recently shed its skin - which is normal for snakes - but there were patches of old skin left on its eye which could potentially cause problems.

“I understand that two members of public had walked into the shop stating they had found the snake loose in a stairwell.

"When the shop refused to take the snake, advising the couple to call the RSPCA or a wildlife centre, the couple dumped the poor animal in a doorway next to the shop.

“A specialist facility is now kindly caring for this abandoned boa constrictor.

"Anyone who recognises this snake or thinks they may know more about where it came from should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of any exotic pet to thoroughly research the animal's needs, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

The needs of non-domestic animals are just the same as they would be in the wild and are often linked to a specialist environment and diet.

Unfortunately many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on.

Impulse buying risks people not understanding fully what they need to provide for the animal before they decide to take the animal on.

Animals may become aggressive, grow very large, live for a long time or require a licence or paperwork to be legally kept or sold.

Without proper care exotic animals can suffer from serious diseases and, in severe cases or if left untreated, they can die.

For more information about keeping reptiles as pets please see the RSPCA’s website.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website.