Would you like to be able to rustle up a plate of Vietnamese Summer rolls with chilli ginger dip? How about some Malaysian chicken thigh curry with roti?

If the chance to learn new culinary skills whets your appetite then a visit to the Spring Essex Festival of Food and Drink next month could be just the ticket.

The family friendly event will be packed with food and drink demonstrations, exhibitors and themed activities.

It will take place at Chelmsford City Racecourse over Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, and will feature 80 food and drink stands serving up mouth-watering produce from all over world as well demonstrations by well known and local chefs.

Among them will be Essex Chef of the year Andi Walker, who was also a semi finalists on Masterchef the Professionals. Andi will be on stage on the Sunday ( May 12 ) at 1.30pm.

Also on the menu over the course of the weekend will be the chance to learn how to make tasty new dishes yourself.

READ MORE: Food and drink show is simply the fest for kids

The classes are free to take part in and you get to eat what you make or you can take it home to enjoy later.

Chef William Grinsted from the Braxted Park Cookery School will be teaching the classes and you can choose from three different options- Vietnamese Summer rolls with chilli ginger dip as well as steamed and fried pork and vegetable dim sum; Malaysian chicken thigh curry with roti and the third class which will see Gyros and souvlaki with fried flat bread and cucumber yoghurt and layered salad of toasted seeds, pomegranate, herbs and orange on the menu.

The classes will be running on both days of the festival and it is advisable to book your class in advance to make sure you don’t miss out.

When it comes to the subject of drink, wine experts will also be on hand to teach you everything you need to know about red, whites and roses. There will be three wine classes each day at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm and you can even taste some varieties to.

Everything is free to take part in. Simply buy your festival entry ticket online and you can book your free cookery school place.

The chef demonstrations and talks and tastings are on a roll up and take a seat on a first come first served basis – no bookings necessary.

Adult entry tickets from £7 in advance. Book and find out more details via www.essexfoodfestival.co.uk