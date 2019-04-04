A harrowing film warning of the dangers of online grooming based on the real life murder of Breck Bednar is now available to the public.

Public can now view on the hard-hitting film, Breck's Last Game, which carries an important message – ‘Do you really know who your online friends are?’

The public release comes as it is being rolled out to schools across Essex where children will see the film in controlled screenings, along with a comprehensive lesson plan, to help protect them from online grooming and exploitation.

Breck was murdered by Lewis Daynes in Grays in 2014.

Daynes ran an online server where Breck, and several of his friends, played games online and it was through this forum that Daynes groomed Breck over 13 months – telling him a series of lies, turning him against family and friends, and eventually luring him to his flat on the promise of handing over a fake business.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Breck’s Last Game is a really important project which highlights the dangers of online grooming.

“Breck’s story is a tragic and sadly true case. This really happened and it happened here in Essex.

“Not all cases of grooming will result in someone being murdered or sexually assaulted but as Breck’s case shows, the risks are all too real.

“This isn’t an issue we can shy away from and this film gives a really important message.

“I hope parents and young people see it and discuss the issues it raises together to ensure everyone stays safer online.”

Breck’s mother Lorin LaFave said: “The Breck Foundation is so pleased that thousands of children have already benefited from learning important life lessons through Breck’s story by viewing and engaging in our film Breck’s Last Game.

“We are positive with the film going public that millions of young people can also be educated and empowered to realise that they can play an important role in the well-being and safety of themselves and friends by recognising signs of grooming and exploitation and disclosing concerns to a trusted adult, school, police and CEOP.”

If you want to report you can call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.