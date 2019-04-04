PART of the A120 is closed due to overrunning roadworks.

The A120 eastbound is closed between the A133 (Hare Green) and B1035 (Horsley Cross).

This is due to overnight roadworks which have been delayed in being removed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Highways England said contractors are making every effort to the complete the works and remove the closure but it is expected the road will remain closed until at least 9am.

A signed diversion remains in place around the closure.

If travelling in the area this morning, in particular if bound for the port of Harwich, please allow extra time for your journey.