WITNESS a true to life recreation of one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the Seventies.

Top tribute band T.Rextasy have toured across the world for more than 20 years.

With Bolan’s fresh rock-a-boogie mix, the original band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s.

Breakout hit Ride a White Swan announced the arrival of a new kid on the glam rock block.

Hot Love then spent six weeks at number one, before Get It On topped the charts for four weeks.

Further number one hits included Telegram Sam and Metal Guru, which kept Elton John’s Rocket Man at bay, while Children of the Revolution reached number two.

In 1973, 20th Century Boy became an anthem which bridged the generation gap.

Bolan made a comeback in 1976 when I Love to Boogie reached the top 20, but a year later he was tragically killed in a car crash two weeks before his 30th birthday.

T.Rextasy are now accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Bolan and T.Rex.

The band is the only one endorsed and approved by Bolan’s family estate, original members of T.Rex and Bolan’s catalogue management.

A spokesman said: “The band has been described by many as beyond the boundaries of tribute.

“This is truly a rock’n’roll concert for all ages – if you would like to know exactly what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this show is for you.”

T.Rextasy features Danielz on vocals and lead guitar, Neil Cross on rhythm guitars, Rob Butterfield on bass, and drummer John Skelton.

Original T.Rex drummer Bill Legend once said: “They’re the closest you’re ever going to get to the real thing.”

T.Rextasy were also crowned Best Live Tribute Band in the UK by BBC1.

In 2012, Danielz was offered a publishing deal to write his autobiography, covering his time as a fan of Bolan, his career in original music and life on the road with T.Rextasy.

Expect all of the hits when T.Rextasy perform at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre on Saturday, April 20, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22 from the box office on 01255 433344.