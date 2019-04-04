A DRINK driver who left a teenager with internal bleeding after hitting her with the wing mirror of his car has been warned he faces a spell in jail.

Simon Abbott was also driving the Volkswagen Golf without insurance when he fled the scene of the accident in Wix on August 18.

At Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday Abbott, of Gatefield Close, Walton, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving, driving a vehicle without insurance and fleeing the scene of a crash.

The 35-year-old denied another charge of fleeing the scene of a crash relating to a separate accident in Princess Street, Harwich, on the same day. The charge will be left on file.

Samantha Lowther, prosecuting, said: “The defendant had been drinking and he got into the car.

“He drove the car around a bend.

“The girl and two friends were in the driveway of a house belonging to one of the victim’s friends.

“The driveway goes into the road and the defendant swerved and in doing so went towards the children.

“The victim was hit by the wing mirror of the car which then came off.

“She suffered internal bleeding and scrapes.

“The defendant then fled the scene and left the car but was apprehended some time later.”

After being arrested, Abbott was breath tested and found to have 57 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He answered no comment in police interview following being taken into custody.

Judge Jonathan Seely delayed sentencing Abbott in order for a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the probation service.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to very serious offences and I have ordered a pre-sentence report be compiled.

“The court will need as much information as possible before considering custody or whether there is an alternative option.

“The fact that I am ordering the report and granting you bail does not give an indication of the sentence you will receive.

“On the face of it you are looking at a prison sentence.”

Abbott was released on bail until his sentencing hearing, which is set to take place on April 29.