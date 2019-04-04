CYCLISTS are set to strip off as a naked bike ride returns to the streets of Essex again this summer.

The annual “bare as you dare” event sees cyclists shed their clothes in a protest against car culture and dependency on oil.

This year the Colchester event takes place on July 13.

Those taking part will strip down in the shadow of the Jumbo water tower at 1pm before the ride sets off at 2pm.

The route will take in the town centre, Cowdray Avenue, St Andrew’s Avenue and the Hythe.

Those taking part have been warned unicycles, skateboards, rollerskates and scooters are not allowed during the event.

Clacton’s event takes place on July 20 and sets off from the Toby Carvery in Marine Parade West at 2pm.

Attendees have been told no loud music can be played until the route passes the cinema.

Organisers claim the event is not illegal because unless you are naked in order or intending to cause alarm or distress you are allowed to be.

In a notice on the Naked Bike Ride website, people were warned police would take action if people failed to follow the law.

Participants were urged to read up on legislation before taking part.

The message said: “We would ask that you be considerate and respectful to both the local and tourist population as Clacton is promoted as a family orientated seaside resort.

“Please remember that not everyone will be of the same thought as yourselves and many may find your actions distasteful and insulting.”

Nude cyclists first descended on Chelmsford and Colchester in 2015.

In the past the event has attracted people from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Argentina.