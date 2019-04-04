A DRUG addict left his mother on the brink of suicide after stealing her gold watch before assaulting the police officers sent to arrest him, a court heard.

Dennis Hooper, 36, shouted at his mother and kicked the front door of her home in Tower Drive, Clacton.

When police arrived, Hooper had left the scene.

His long-suffering mother, Sheila Kendall, told attending police officers her son had swiped a gold watch from her mantlepiece.

The same officers, PC Gabriella Bonura and Special Constable Anthony Hall were called back to the address when Hooper returned and continued to kick the door.

Lucy Miller, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates' Court, said: "He was heard to call his mother a stupid fat c***. "PC Bonura said she would look for his phone, which he said he had put through the front door. "When she informed him the phone wasn't found, Mr Hooper became agitated and tried to get out of the police vehicle. "He kicked out both feet at Police Constable Bonura and Special Constable Hall was kicked in the stomach and leg. "Fortunately neither officer had any visible injuries and he was arrested for assaulting officers. "The rear door was then closed and he kicked at the door with both feet. Assistance was then called to convey him to Clacton Police Station."

Gemma Lee, mitigating, said Hooper is a drug addict who has a "difficult" relationship with his mother. "He lost his father recently and the only person he is close to is his mother," she said. "She is now on her own - she is an older lady and will regularly contact Mr Hooper for help with the shopping."

In a victim impact statement, Ms Kendall said her son had caused her to suffer depression and anxiety.

"I have had 22 years if mental abuse from my son," she said. "The main issue is his addiction to drugs which in turn effects his behaviour towards me.

"I don't sleep very well.

"I keep hearing his voice at my front door but when I open it he's not there.

"It has got to the stage of me thinking about taking my own life. "I feel so down at the moment, I am not me anymore. I just can't go out."

Magistrates sentenced Hooper, of Agate Road, Clacton, to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for one year.

He must pay £200 in compensation to his mother, £100 to SC Hall and £100 to PC Bonura.

A restraining order was imposed, keeping Hooper away from his mother's address for one year.