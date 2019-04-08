A COUNCIL leader claims councillors could make a better job of deciding on Brexit than the country’s hapless MPs.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, raised the issue during his annual State of Tendring speech.

He criticised MPs for failing to make a decision on how and when the UK should leave the European Union.

Mr Stock said: “I genuinely think one of the problems MPs are having at the moment is they’re not used to making decisions.

“We, as councillors, wouldn’t be in that mess that they’re in if it was down to us to determine Brexit.

“Not just because we have all got one view on it, because we haven’t, but because as councillors you have to make decisions.

“As a councillor, I’m not talking about being on the cabinet or the leader, but those who sit on planning committee or licensing committee, you have to sit and make a decision and stare down people who are dead against you being for something or dead against you being against something.

“With planning, you can approve it or refuse it and upset half the room whatever you do, but you have to make a decision.

“I think Members of Parliament struggle with that.

“They tend to be directed which way to vote by their whips on anything controversial or difficulty and here they are faced with this decision on Brexit and they’re struggling to make it.

“They can tell you what they don’t want but struggle to say what they do want.

“They wouldn’t make good councillors, quite frankly, as they can’t make a positive decision one way or the other.

“It’s a poor reflection on them, but it does remind us how good you have to be as a councillor to effectively represent your residents.”

The meeting is expected to be the authority’s last before council elections in May, during which the number of councillors will be cut from 60 to 48.

Mr Stock praised councillors from across the political spectrum for working together over the past four years to make “terrific steps forward” for the district despite no party being left with overall control following the last election.

But Labour group leader Ivan Henderson warned the council of congratulating itself and urged it to tackle deprivation.

He said: “When we celebrate all these good things around this district, we can’t forget those hidden areas where elderly people are in isolation and children are in poverty.

“We are seeing the first project in Harwich this year dealing with hunger holidays, where you make sure children get a proper meal while not in school and getting free school meals.

“That’s not something to be proud of needing.”