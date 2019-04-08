A NEW anti-social patrol officer will be asked to use all available powers to make Clacton a “no-go zone” for street-drinkers.

Tendring Council is set to appoint a new officer in a bid to tackle street drinkers and troublemakers in the town.

Councillors passed a motion last week, put forward by Conservative Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood, calling on the new officer to work with the police to ensure all available enforcement powers are used.

Mr Honeywood added: “Time and time again, I have been contacted by residents and visitors concerned about the negative impact street drinking and antisocial behaviour is having, particularly amongst the elderly and families with young children.

“Our younger generation are now freely associating with street drinkers, knowing them by name.

“They are hardly the role models we would hope for.”

Tory Rush Green councillor Richard Everett called for zero tolerance in the town centre.

“People have said that they are reticent to go out after dark and that they do not feel safe,” he said.

“We need to make the town centre a no-go zone for street-drinkers and anti-social activity.”

But Labour group leader Ivan Henderson hit out at the Conservative Government for creating the problem by cutting police numbers and for “forcing people to be homeless” by introducing the benefits cap. “We should be treating this with a bit more compassion,” he added.

“Yes, we should be making sure these people are taken off the streets.

“But we should be showing them the care and decency they deserve to get the right support and treatment they need and not just condemn them.”

Alton Park Ukip councillor Alex Porter said the council should not be paying to deal with police issues.

“This person is just going to get a pile of abuse,” he said.

“They’re going to have no real powers - it’s going to be a complete waste of money.”

But councillor Mark Cossens, who is also chairman of the authority’s licensing committee, said the new officer could be used to gather evidence when it considers licence reviews.

It hoped the new officer will be in post by the summer.