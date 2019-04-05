GRIEVING families have been left upset after sentimental ornaments were removed from graves at a church yard.

Items, including silk flowers, were removed from graves at St James’ Parish Church in Little Clacton in the past few weeks.

Tony Went, 83, of St Osyth Road, was left angry after precious stone ornaments of an angel and a dog were taken from the grave of his wife Violet, who died after suffering from melanoma in 2017.

He said: “It really upset me. I thought someone had stolen them at first.

“It wasn’t until later on that I found out they had been removed and disposed of.

“They said the items were removed because they are unsuitable, but to my mind they weren’t tacky and were suitable for a grave.

“These were sentimental items bought by my step-daughter especially for the grave because my wife adored dogs and collected angels.”

Mr Went discovered the items had been taken after returning from a visit to his family in Australia.

“They had been on the grave for 18 months, so I was upset that they took them without anyone saying anything,” he added.

Gordon Hubbard, 80, of Edward Close, was left angry after artificial flowers were removed from his wife Pamela’s grave.

“My step-daughter put a silk arrangement on the grave – it was a nice one worth £25.

“I’m very annoyed about it. I don’t know why they couldn’t have told people.

“I know they don’t like the items, but I like them and can’t see what’s wrong with them.”

Step-daughter Lorraine Gillingham added: “I put lilac artificial silk flowers along with a mum ornament on my mother’s grave as it is not possible for me to visit every week.

“I was very upset to find they had been removed.

“Initially when they were first taken we thought it was an act of vandalism.”

Father Jeremy Dowding, vicar at the church, said there are “clear notices” in the church yard as to what is allowed on graves.

“We come under the Diocese of Chelmsford and the diocesan chancellor makes the rules - we just have to obey them,” he said.

“I understand people’s feelings, especially if they have lovingly put something on graves in order to respect loves ones.

“I know some items have recently been removed – there was becoming a proliferation of articles on graves.

“I know some were put in black bags and kept at the back of the church, but they were moved for a big funeral and I don’t know what happened to them.”