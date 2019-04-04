A POPULAR residents’ association has been saved from closure.

Frinton Residents’ Association, which has been running since 1962, warned it would be forced to close despite regularly attracting almost 150 people to its meetings.

The warning was issued after numerous failed attempts to find volunteers to fill vacancies on its committee.

Committee members co-opted last year had resigned and a number of long-serving members also stood down, prompting those remaining to caution that the association would close on March 31 if it did not attract more helpers.

But following an appeal in the Gazette, the association has been saved from closure.

Neil Churcher, vice-chairman of Frinton Residents’ Association, said: “Thanks to the article in the Gazette and the full-page advert, placed in the autumn, the association now has sufficient people on the committee to continue the work that has been carried out for decades.

“The four new members have been settling into a variety of tasks and you will be able to meet them at the annual meeting on Saturday.

“This is excellent news for the community, as the Frinton Residents’ Association acts as a non-political conduit, to the various local authorities, for the feelings and views of residents as well as being actively engaged in matters concerning planning, road and pavement repairs, health, Greensward issues and other matters deemed to be of local importance.

“The more members we have, the louder our voice.”

Mr Churcher said it would have been a “really sad day” for Frinton if the association had been forced to close after 57 years.

He added that committee members had been left doing two or three different jobs and that they were desperate to find people with IT, secretarial or administrative experience.

The association’s annual meeting will take place at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, on Saturday at 10am.

Residents are invited to discuss local concerns, including with the town’s Anglican Community Enterprise-run Caradoc surgery.

Doors open for tea and coffee from 9.30am and the meeting will start at 10am.