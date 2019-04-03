A Banksy artwork painted on the side of a steelworker's garage will be shown at a new international street art museum later this year.

The Season's Greetings stencil, which shows a child dressed for snow playing in the falling ash and smoke from a skip fire, will remain in Port Talbot where it will join other Banksy pieces on display.

Art dealer John Brandler, 63, from Brentwood, had promised to keep the artwork on display for locals following his purchase of the piece for a "six-figure sum" from Ian Lewis, 55, after it appeared on the side of his garage in December.

He has now given permission for it to be relocated to Ty'r Orsaf, a former police station recently developed into a mixed use retail unit in Port Talbot's town centre, where it will be shown alongside work from graffiti artists around the world.

The news was confirmed by the Welsh Government's deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas in a letter to fellow assembly member Bethan Sayed on Tuesday.

Lord Elis-Thomas wrote: "Ty'r Orsaf within Port Talbot town centre has been identified as the preferred relocation site for the artwork.

"A request for financial support for relocation of the artwork has recently been received.

"My officials have issued a grant offer to John Brandler for the artwork's relocation to Ty'r Orsaf, subject to it remaining on public display.

"Following discussions between my officials and John Brandler, I am pleased to confirm the artwork will remain in Port Talbot for a minimum period of three years, as opposed to the original two-year commitment."

The artwork is Banksy's first to appear in Wales and is believed to be a comment on pollution linked to its steel plant.