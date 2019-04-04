MARATHON and fun run organisers have declared war on waste by banning plastic cups.

The organisers of next month’s Frinton and Walton Half Marathon and Fun Run have joined the battle against plastic waste by using paper cups at water stations.

“It’s our contribution to keep the environment clear of plastic pollution,” said race co-ordinator, Andrew James.

“The cups blend harmlessly into the soil within three months.

“It’s a case of every little helps in the war on plastic.”

Dubbed the ‘Half-Marathon-beside-the-Sea’, the Frinton Rotary event has had its long distance race officially measured, making it one of the most attractive courses on the circuit with its sea views from the cliff top and promenade.

Both events start and finish at Frinton Cricket Club on Sunday, April 14.

The half marathon takes runners from Frinton to Walton’s Naze Tower, via the Greensward, then along the prom to Clacton Sailing Club and back to the cricket club.

The fun run is two miles round the Frinton Avenues and the Esplanade.

“The route’s been used three times and is proving popular with runners who want more than a slog on the roads,” said Mr James.

“With updated technology making results almost instantly available and an improved booking system we are looking forward to the event being better than ever.”

There are special awards for various groups in both events and all finishers receive a medal.

All profits will go to Frinton Rotary Club’s community projects.

Entry forms are available at frintonrotary.org.