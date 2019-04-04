CLACTON’S former town centre gas works site and a disused car park could be transformed into a new retail park as part of a £10million overhaul.

Development and investment firm Hawkstone Vale has submitted blueprints for the new complex next to the existing Waterglade Retail Park, in Old Road, Clacton.

The plans show the 1.2-hectare site would comprise a mixed-use trade counter-led development, with 14 units, as well as a new tyre centre, first floor gym and two-storey McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant.

It is estimated the development, which will include 105 car parking spaces, will create more than 100 new jobs.

Andrew Kirton, managing director of Hawkstone, said: “We’re really pleased to have reached this important stage in the development of the former National Grid site.

“Our £10million investment will bring a new trade, showroom, leisure and retail offer to Old Road, which we believe will complement the existing facilities in the town.

“Should the submitted plans gain planning consent, we hope to begin work this autumn, with the intention of opening the scheme in the summer of 2020.

“Once trading, we believe the development will bring in excess of 100 new jobs to the town, in addition to those created during the construction phase.”

The property developer said the height and scale of the proposed buildings corresponds with the existing units at the neighbouring Waterglade Retail Park, which already includes a B&M Home Store, Iceland, Next, Halfords, Morrisons and a Costa Coffee outlet.

A report by the firm’s architects Gould Singleton said the former gas works site previously comprised two gas holders along with minor ancillary buildings including a boiler room.

The gas holders and boiler room were demolished in 2013 as they were no longer needed, but some elements of gas infrastructure will be retained after the construction of the retail park.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, said he is concerned that a new retail park could hurt trade in the town centre.

“Out-of-town developments definitely damage town centres, but the impact of this one is not so clear,” he said.

“The council seems to think it might benefit the town, but I can’t see it doing any good.

“If there’s only two-hour parking then there will not be enough time for people to walk into town – we need four or five-hour parking spots.

“Why must they build shops all the time on brownfield land when there’s a national shortage of housing?

“That site does need regeneration and although it will create jobs, you never know how many it could cost in the town centre.”

A final decision on the plans is expected to be made by Tendring Council by June 19.